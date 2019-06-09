 
Dubrovnik-Neretva County presented in Seoul

The Hana Tour Travel Show fair is held in Seoul, South Korea and Dubrovnik-Neretva County is attending it for the third time.

Appearance at this fair was organized in cooperation with the Tourist Board of the City of Zagreb and the Tourist Board of the County of Lika-Senj on stand of 18 square meters.

The fair is organized by the largest tour operator in South Korea - Hana Tour, and around 100 thousand visitors is expected.

When it comes to tourists from South Korea, in 2018 they made 43 thousand arrivals and 80,100 overnight stays in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County.

